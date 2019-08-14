Breaking News
Parker Wynn secures ITA Summer National Championships Doubles Title

by: Texas Tech Press Release

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech men’s tennis senior Parker Wynn took home the doubles title at the 2019 ITA Summer National Championships Tuesday afternoon.

Wynn and playing partner Jonathan Sheehy of Abilene Christian defeated Tennessee’s Adam Walton and Andrew Rogers at 8-5 to secure the top prize.

Wynn has proved to be a force in doubles competition, racking up 29 wins a season ago with fellow Red Raider senior Bjorn Thomson, notching All-America honors and a runner-up finish at the 2018 ITA Fall National Championships.

The Red Raider tennis team will return to action on Friday, Sept. 13 at the Midland Invite to kick off the 2019-20 campaign.

