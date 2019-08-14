Parker Wynn secures ITA Summer National Championships Doubles Title

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Texas Tech sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman was named Tuesday to the watch list for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which is presented annually to the top offensive player in the FBS with ties to the state of Texas.

This is the third preseason watch list for Bowman, who was also named to the Davey O’Brien Award and Maxwell Award watch lists this summer. The Grapevine, Texas, native is one of four Big 12 quarterbacks on the Earl Campbell list, joining Sam Ehlinger (Texas), Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma) and Tanner Mordecai (Oklahoma). He is one of only four sophomores recognized.