Patrick Mahomes adds baseball to resume, joins Royals ownership group

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has joined the Royals ownership group, the team announced in a statement on July 28.

“Consistent with the entirety of our ownership group, he has a deep commitment to Kansas City and a real passion for the game of baseball – dating back to his childhood,” Chairman and CEO John Sherman stated.

Sherman noted that Mahomes spent a lot of time in clubhouses as a kid, since his dad, Pat, pitched for 11 seasons in Major League Baseball. Mahomes Sr. played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs. He raised his son in the locker rooms of professional baseball and even taught him how to do sports interviews.

“I’m honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals,” Patrick Mahomes said in the statement. “I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I’m excited to do.”

(Information from FOX4KC.com)