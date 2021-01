Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs the ball against the Denver Broncos in the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel )

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Patrick Mahomes will not return to Sunday’s Chiefs-Browns playoff game after he left with a concussion.

Mahomes was tackled while attempting to pick up a first down, and was taken to the locker room after the play.

Patrick Mahomes has been downgraded to out. https://t.co/IuVyr7nbIt — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 17, 2021

Kansas City was beating Cleveland 19-10 when Mahomes went down.

Back-up Chad Henne replaced Mahomes as the Chiefs’ quarterback.