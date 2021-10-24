Patrick Mahomes leaves game with injury in Chiefs’ loss to Titans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passing the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Patrick Mahomes left the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday with an injury.

Mahomes took a hit to the head from Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons while trying to throw a pass. He was replaced by backup Chad Henne.

Kansas City lost the game 27-3, falling to 3-4 on the season.

Mahomes had 206 passing yards and no touchdowns before his injury. He threw an interception and fumbled twice.

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said after the game that Mahomes passed concussion protocol and that it was a coach’s decision to keep him out for the rest of the game.