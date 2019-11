FILE – In this Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sits on the bench prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver. The Chiefs have ruled Mahomes out for Sunday night’s showdown against the Green Bay Packers because of his dislocated right kneecap. Mahomes, who hurt his knee last Thursday night in Denver, was a limited participant in practice all week. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Patrick Mahomes might be back on the field this Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs listed Mahomes as questionable for their upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings. He has been a limited participant in each of the last three practices.

The former Texas Tech star missed last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers after dislocating his kneecap two weeks ago against the Denver Broncos. Kansas City lost, slipping to 5-3 on the season.