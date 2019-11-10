Mahomes puts up big numbers in first game back but Chiefs fall to Titans

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Patrick Mahomes put up some monster numbers in his first game back Sunday, but his Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Tennessee Titans 35-32. With the loss, Kansas City is 6-4 on the season.

The former Texas Tech quarterback threw for 446 yards and three touchdowns on 36-50 passing, but the Chiefs’ late game-tying field goal attempt was blocked as the Titans secured the victory.

Mahomes had missed the previous two games after dislocating his kneecap against the Denver Broncos.

Mahomes’ next game is against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.