Patrick Mahomes made his first appearance of the 2019-20 season for the Kansas City Chiefs in their 38-17 preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mahomes didn’t get a ton of action, but he was impressive in his limited play, going 4-4 for 66 yards and leading a touchdown drive.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will next be in action on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 6:30 pm.