Patrick Mahomes to be on Madden cover for second time

On Thursday, EA Sports announced that Patrick Mahomes would once again be on the cover of the Madden football video game. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will grace the front of the MVP Edition of “Madden 22” along with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

This will be the second time that Mahomes will be on the cover of the video game, as he was also front and center on “Madden 20” following his MVP season.

Mahomes becomes one of two players ever to be the Madden cover athlete multiple times.

