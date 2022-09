LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior defensive back Reggie Pearson Jr. earning some national recognition for his efforts in the Red Raiders overtime win over Texas last Saturday.

Pearson was named the Jim Thorpe Player of the Week after finishing with a season-high five tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery in overtime against the Longhorns.

The Detroit native was also named Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.