LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech baseball’s streak of players selected in Major League Baseball’s Amateur Draft continued on Tuesday.

Texas Tech junior right-handed pitcher Brandon Beckel was selected in the 12th round (No. 373 overall) by the Philadelphia Phillies on the third and final day of the draft to extend the streak of Red Raiders drafted to 36 straight years.

Beckel, a reliever, made 24 appearances and owned a 5-2 record and a team-high seven saves his junior season. Sporting a 2.23 ERA, Beckel was a Big 12 honorable mention pick and was also an ABCA All-Region second-team honoree in 2023. Beckel logged 48.1 innings on the mound in 2023 and fanned 67 batters. He set a single-season career-high for strikeouts toward the end of his junior campaign, totaling seven on May 12 to help propel the Red Raiders to a win versus No. 12 West Virginia in Morgantown.

The single selection in this year’s MLB Draft marks the fewest for the Red Raider baseball program since zero picks in the 1987 draft.

Beckel is the 41st pitcher selected during the Tim Tadlock era and 63rd overall during his tenure.

Three signees were selected over the last three days. Shortstop Myles Naylor (St Joan of Arc Catholic, Canada) went No. 39th overall to Oakland on Sunday. On Tuesday, right-handed pitcher Mac Heuer (Georgia Home Education Association) was drafted in the 16th round (No. 488 overall) by the Cleveland Guardians, and left-handed pitcher Gavyn Jones went in the 18th round (No. 546 overall) to the New York Mets.

(The Texas Tech Athletic Communications Department contributed to this report.)