LUBBOCK, Texas – Late game heroics propelled Texas Tech to a 12-10 win over Sam Houston State Friday at Rip Griffin Park.

With two outs and two on in the bottom of the eighth inning, pinch hitter Drew Woodcox singled home Ty Coleman with the game-tying run.

Zach Vooletich followed with a single to left field to bring in Hudson White with the go-ahead run and pinch-hitter Dylan Maxcey would add an insurance run with the team’s third straight RBI single to give the Red Raiders a two-run lead heading to the ninth.

Brandon Beckel would walk a pair of batters but would complete his third save of the season.

Beckel was one of seven Red Raider pitchers in the contest. Starter Mason Molina exited after allowing five earned runs in 3.2 innings, and the Bearkats would score at least one run in the first seven innings.

Trailing 9-6 in the sixth, Gavin Kash’s three-run home run tied the game up. It was the first baseman’s 21st home run of the season tying him with Jace Jung for third on the all-time single-season home run list.

Coleman had a team-high three hits after entering the game a third base following the ejection of Kevin Bazzell for arguing balls and strikes in the first inning. Coleman also scored three runs and drove in three more in the win.

The Red Raiders (31-15, 9-9) go for the series win against the Bearkats at 2 p.m. Saturday at Rip Griffin Park.