LUBBOCK, Texas— Big 12 sports has announced that Texas Tech men’s basketball guard, Pop Issacs, is one of the Players of the Week for Week 8.

This doesn’t come as a surprise, in the Red Raiders 36-point win against Sam Houston, Isaacs scored a career-high of 28 points and 4 assists.

Recently, Isaacs put up 21 points, with 2 rebounds and 1 assist to help the Red Raiders with the overwhelming victory against North Alabama, 85-57.

Issacs currently averages 15.8 points per game for the Red Raiders.

The Red Raiders next game will be against the #20 Texas Longhorns at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on January 6, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.