Portland State head coach Barret Peery accepts job on Adams’ TTU staff

Portland State head coach Barret Peery in action during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Portland State University men’s basketball head coach Barret Peery accepted an associate head coach job on Mark Adams’ staff at Texas Tech, Portland State said Tuesday.

In four seasons at Portland State, Peery compiled a 63-57 record. The Vikings went 9-13 in the 2020-21 season.

Before coming to Portland State, Peery was a head coach at junior colleges Southern Idaho and Indian Hills Community College. He was also an assistant at Utah, Arizona State and Santa Clara.

Peery is the first member of Adams’ staff to be officially announced.

Texas Tech introduced Adams as its new head coach Tuesday after the hire was announced Monday.

