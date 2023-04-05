LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech announced on Wednesday that it will host Abilene Christian on Tuesday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Rip Griffin Park. It is a rescheduled date for Tuesday’s postponed game.

Due to inclement weather on Tuesday, Texas Tech and Abilene Christian mutually agreed to push the game to a later date.

Game tickets for the April 4 contest will be valid for the rescheduled May 9 matchup, or may be traded in for either of the two midweek contests left on the Red Raiders’ schedule, April 18-19 versus Grand Canyon. All ticket exchanges are only valid if originally purchased through the Texas Tech ticket office (excludes third party and season tickets). Fans can contact the Texas Tech Ticket Office at (806) 742-8324 with additional questions or visit TexasTech.com/Tickets.



Tuesday’s game versus ACU was also Texas Tech’s annual Bark in the Park game, the event will be rescheduled for Tuesday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. when the Red Raiders host Grand Canyon.

(Texas Tech Press Release)