Post 4-star LB Isaiah Crawford commits to Texas Tech

POST, Texas — Post High School’s star linebacker Isaiah Crawford committed to Texas Tech, he announced on Twitter Sunday.

Crawford is the fourth player to commit to the Red Raiders since Joey McGuire was named the team’s new head coach Monday.

Crawford had been committed to Baylor, but said Wednesday that he was re-opening his recruitment.

He is rated a four-star prospect in the class of 2023 by the recruiting service 247sports. He is expected to play outside linebacker at the collegiate level.

Oklahoma State, Mississippi State and Arizona State were among the other schools to offer Crawford before he chose Texas Tech.