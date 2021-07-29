Price, Bradford make watch lists

Texas Tech’s Myles Price (18) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech continued to place Red Raiders on national watch lists Thursday as sophomore wide receiver Myles Price was listed for the Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player), while junior defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. was named a candidate for the Wuerffel Trophy (community service award).

This is the first career appearance on any watch list for Price as he was one of 57 candidates listed on the Hornung watch list. The award is presented annually to the nation’s top player who demonstrates a knack for scoring in numerous ways similar to Price, who found the end zone on the ground and through the air as a true freshman in 2020, while also contributing to the return game.

In only his debut season, Price caught 28 passes for 300 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing 12 times for 124 yards and a touchdown. Price, who also averaged 19.7 yards over his three punt returns on the year, ended the season with a glimpse of his explosiveness after sprinting 70 yards into the end zone on a reverse against Kansas.

The touchdown marked the longest running play from scrimmage by a non-running back since the Red Raiders moved to a spread offense in 2000. Price also found the end zone earlier in the year at Kansas State on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Henry Colombi.

The Hornung Award watch list was compiled by a panel of college football experts based on a combination of 2020 statistics, career performance, sports information recommendations and expectations heading into the 2021 season. The award will also present a weekly honor roll throughout the 2021 regular season.

For Bradford, the Wuerffel Trophy is the second community-serviced based award he is up for already this summer as he is also a nominee for the AFCA Good Works Team. The Wuerffel Trophy is considered the premier award for community service in college football, as it exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world.

That description perfectly fits Bradford as he has been a vocal leader of a Red Raider program that has aspired to helping others in the Lubbock area. Over the last year alone, Bradford has led the efforts from the football program to committing more than 1,200 hours of community service, which ranked second among FBS programs that utilize the Helper Helper app.

Texas Tech has committed considerable hours at local school districts as well as other organizations such as the South Plains Food Bank, the Boys and Girls Club and area children’s homes thanks in part to Bradford’s efforts. The Red Raiders have also organized voter-registration drives and worked to clean up city parks in underprivileged areas of Lubbock.

In addition to his role in the community, Bradford has taken steps to advance his future career in law enforcement by serving as a security guard with the Texas Tech Police Department. Bradford, who lists becoming a police chief as his goal after football, has worked with the police department each of the past two springs to gain valuable knowledge of the profession.

Nominations for the Wuerffel Trophy are submitted by their respective university communications department. Semifinalists for the award will be announced Nov. 2 with finalists later unveiled on Nov. 22. The formal announcement of the 2021 recipient will be made Dec. 9.

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Sports Communications Department)