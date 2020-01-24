Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio suggests 49ers should illegally hit Mahomes, Internet hammers him

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — How do you stop Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense? Hit Mahomes illegally, according to Pro Football Talk founder Mike Florio.

Florio said to Peter King on Wednesday that the 49ers can “send a message” by hitting the former Texas Tech star near the sideline or while he’s going into his slide, even if invokes an unnecessary roughness penalty.

@ProFootballTalk is encouraging late hits with the possibility of taking Mahomes out of the game. pic.twitter.com/wUV3vYSnPC — Thee AB (@AB_3127) January 23, 2020

Mahomes already missed two games with a dislocated knee earlier this season, and the NFL has notoriously had issues with its players developing head trauma.

This did not stop Florio from advocating for a violent approach by San Francisco’s defense.

People on Twitter were not happy with the suggestion that San Francisco play dirty against one of the NFL’s beloved superstars.

Dear @NBCSports you need to fire Mike Florio. Seriously, @ProFootballTalk needs to be thrown in the garbage for this garbage take. https://t.co/XFFkadINcX — Hotchy #AZChiefsKingdom (@hotchman) January 23, 2020

SF 49ers: okay how do we stop Mahomes this week?



Mike Florio: you know guys Football is an inherently violent game so hit him right in the forehead with a crowbar. Not to injure him tho check the record I never said that the full quote is in the article as you can se- — bam bam (@94tilinfinite) January 23, 2020