Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio suggests 49ers should illegally hit Mahomes, Internet hammers him

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — How do you stop Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense? Hit Mahomes illegally, according to Pro Football Talk founder Mike Florio.

Florio said to Peter King on Wednesday that the 49ers can “send a message” by hitting the former Texas Tech star near the sideline or while he’s going into his slide, even if invokes an unnecessary roughness penalty.

Mahomes already missed two games with a dislocated knee earlier this season, and the NFL has notoriously had issues with its players developing head trauma.

This did not stop Florio from advocating for a violent approach by San Francisco’s defense.

People on Twitter were not happy with the suggestion that San Francisco play dirty against one of the NFL’s beloved superstars.

