QB Jett Duffey leaving Texas Tech for Tulane University

Texas Tech’s Jett Duffey (7) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Lubbock, Texas. (Brad Tollefson/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, junior Texas Tech quarterback Jett Duffey took to Twitter to announce he is transferring to Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Duffey started most of the season for the Red Raiders in 2019. During that time, he passed for over 2800 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions.

This contributed to a 4-8 record for the Red Raiders in Coach Matt Wells’ debut season.

In mid-December, Duffey announced he was entering the transfer portal with the intention of moving to a different program.

