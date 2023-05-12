HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders signed first-round pick Tyree Wilson on Friday.

According to multiple reports, the former Texas Tech defensive end and seventh-overall pick agreed to a four-year deal worth $25 million with a team option for a fifth year.

The Raiders rookie mini-camp got underway today and runs through Sunday.

As a senior in 2022, Wilson was named first-team All-Big 12 Conference and first-team All-American by USA Today, The Athletic, and Phil Steele Magazine. He played in 10 games and recorded 61 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.