Rangers call up Josh Jung to Triple-A Round Rock

Red Raider Nation

by: Red Raider Nation Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Texas Rangers called former Texas Tech baseball star Josh Jung up to Triple-A Round Rock, the team announced Friday.

Up until Friday, Jung had been playing for the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders. He hit Double-A pitching well, posting a .308 batting average and 10 home runs in 169 at-bats.

MLB.com’s recently updated prospect rankings slotted Jung as the No. 2 prospect in the Rangers’ system and the No. 52 prospect in all of baseball.

Jung missed the beginning of the 2021 season with a broken foot. He spoke with EverythingLubbock.com in June about his mindset after returning from the injury.

The Rangers took Jung with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. Before joining the Rangers, Jung played three seasons at Texas Tech. His 260 career hits are the fourth-most in program history.

