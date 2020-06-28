Rangers name Josh Jung to Summer Camp roster

ARLINGTON, Texas — Former Texas Tech baseball star Josh Jung was one of 55 players named to the Texas Rangers’ “Summer Camp” roster on Sunday.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, MLB teams can pick up to 60 players to participate in the team’s training camp. With the minor league season canceled, being part of the 60-man pool is the only chance for players to get reps with the organization.

While Jung is made the summer camp roster, he is still not part of the Rangers’ 40-man roster. They will have to add him to that for him to be eligible to play in an MLB game.

Jung was drafted No. 8 overall by the Rangers in 2019, and played in 44 minor league games for the organization that season.

Before turning professional, Jung was a star at Texas Tech. He hit .348 and clubbed 33 home runs over three seasons. He earned All-America honors in his sophomore and junior seasons.