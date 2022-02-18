ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers prospect and former Texas Tech star Josh Jung has been shut down with a shoulder injury, a team spokesperson told the Dallas Morning News Friday.

The DMN’s Evan Grant reported that Jung has a left labral strain and there is no timetable for his treatment and recovery.

Jung missed the first part of the 2021 season with a foot injury. He made his season debut June 15, two-and-a-half months after the season started.

When he was on the field, Jung performed exceptionally. He hit for a .326 average and bashed 19 home runs in 78 games at the Double-A and Triple-A levels.

The status of the MLB’s 2022 season is in flux as the league and the MLB Players Association attempt to work out a new collective bargaining agreement.