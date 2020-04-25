Ravens select TTU’s Broderick Washington in Round 5 of NFL Draft

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens selected Texas Tech defensive lineman Broderick Washington in the fifth round of the NFL Draft Saturday afternoon.

Washington is the second Texas Tech player to be selected in the draft. The Seattle Seahawks took Jordyn Brooks in the first round Thursday night.

In four season in Lubbock, Washington accumulated 134 total tackles, 7.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss.

As a senior, he played in every game and made 39 tackles. He also had 2.5 sacks, two passes defended and a fumble recovery.

The Ravens took Washington with the No. 170 overall pick in the draft, and the No. 25 pick in the fifth round.

In Baltimore, he’ll join one of the NFL’s premier franchises. The Ravens won 14 games last season under NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore added All-Pro defensive lineman Calais Campbell this offseason, who Washington will get the chance to learn from. He is the second defensive lineman they selected in this year’s draft, joining Texas A&M’s Justin Madubuike, who was taken in the third round.