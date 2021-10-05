RB/KR Chadarius Townsend to miss season with fractured scapula

Texas Tech’s Chadarius Townsend (5) during an NCAA college football game against Florida International, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech running back and kick returner Chadarius Townsend will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after he fractured his scapula against West Virginia, Matt Wells said Tuesday.

Scapula is the medical term for shoulder blade. Wells said his injury does not require surgery.

For the 2021 season, Townsend had 65 yards on 10 carries and 11 kick returns for 216 yards.

Wells said that Kaylon Geiger will replace Townsend as the team’s primary kick returner. The team has SaRodorick Thompson, Xavier White and Tahj Brooks — when he gets healthy — at running back.

Townsend is in his second season at Texas Tech after transferring from Alabama. He is a senior but can return in 2022 with the free year of eligibility students were given in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Townsend joins safety Marquis Waters and quarterback Tyler Shough as Red Raiders who suffered serious injuries in recent weeks. Others, including wide receiver Erik Ezukanma and cornerback Damarcus Fields, missed the West Virginia game with week-to-week injuries.