RB SaRodorick Thompson returns vs. FIU

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Texas Tech running back SaRodorick Thompson returned to the field Saturday vs. FIU after missing the first two games of the season with an injury.

Thompson had surgery on his shoulder in the offseason and was considered day-to-day through the first three weeks of the year.

He scored a touchdown in the second quarter to put Texas Tech ahead 21-14.

Tahj Brooks mainly handled the running back duties in Thompson’s absence. He scored two touchdowns and ran for more than 100 yards in both games.

Thompson was Texas Tech’s starting running back in 2019 and 2020. For his career, he’s totaled 1,480 yards and 23 touchdowns.