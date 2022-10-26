LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech baseball’s Red and Black series gets underway this week at Rip Griffin Park.

The Red Raiders will open the series with a pair of 3:30 p.m. starts on Thursday and Friday. The team will take Saturday off then return for the finale at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The Red and Black Series serves as the public’s last opportunity this fall to see this year’s team before the season begins in February.

Each intrasquad scrimmage is open to the public and free of charge. Team rosters will be available at the gate.



Red & Black Series Schedule

Game 1: Thursday, Oct. 27 (3:30 p.m.)

Game 2: Friday, Oct. 28 (3:30 p.m.)

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 30 (2 p.m.)

Days and times are subject to change pending weather.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)