LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders could not stop Iowa State’s offense Saturday, falling 86-65 to the Cyclones.

Iowa State made 55.2 percent of its field goals in the game and 10 of 18 3-pointers. Emily Ryan was its leading scorer with 20 points and five players scored in double figures.

After a close first quarter, Iowa State used an 11-0 run in the second to take a 10-point lead into halftime. The Cyclones then outscored the Lady Raiders 29-15 in the third quarter.

Taylah Thomas was the leading Lady Raider scorer with 22 points.

The loss was Texas Tech’s fourth in a row and sixth in its last seven games. Next, the Lady Raiders will travel to Manhattan for a matchup with Kansas State Saturday.