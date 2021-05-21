Red Raider Baseball walks its way to win over Kansas

After a close loss on Thursday night, the Texas Tech Baseball team bounced back in a big way by beating Kansas 13-4 in the second game of the weekend series.

The Red Raiders tied a school record by drawing 17 walks on the way to their 34th win of the season. Every single player in the lineup got on base via a walk, and Easton Murrell was the only Red Raiders starter to not record a hit.

Texas Tech went down early after the Jayhawks scored two unearned runs off of starter Micah Dallas in the top of the first, but the Red Raider offense immediately responded with four runs of its own, headlined by Jace Jung’s 20th home run of the season.

Dallas also settled down after the first frame and went on to throw five more scoreless innings as he struck out six.

Texas Tech will go for the series win over Kansas on Saturday at noon in the team’s 2021 regular season finale.