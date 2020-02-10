“Red Raider Baseball with Tim Tadlock” to take place eight Mondays during baseball season

LUBBOCK, Texas – This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.
The 2020 schedule of “Red Raider Baseball with Tim Tadlock” will feature eight dates on the Texas Tech Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, which will broadcast live from Rudy’s BBQ located at Slide and the South Loop.
The show will air from 6-7 p.m. on eight Monday’s throughout the season, beginning Feb. 17th. The following seven dates are: February 24th, March 2nd, March 23rd, March 30th, April 6th, April 20th and April 27th.
Tadlock will be joined on the radio show by Texas Tech Sports Network’s own Geoff Haxton to discuss the season and other various topics each week. Fans in attendance also have the opportunity to win a prize from the Texas Tech baseball program.
Those unable to attend can listen to the show live on Double T 97.3 FM in Lubbock or via the Double T 97.3 and TuneIn apps. Fans can also watch a live stream through TexasTech.TV, available on Apple TV, Roku devices and TexasTech.com.
The Red Raiders open the season on Friday against Houston Baptist to kick off a four-game weekend that also includes Northern Colorado. Texas Tech enters the season ranked as high as No. 3 in the preseason polls after winning the Big 12 Championship and making its deepest run at the College World Series last season.
2020 RADIO SHOW DATES
Monday, Feb. 17
Monday, Feb. 24
Monday, March 2
Monday, March 23
Monday, March 30
Monday, April 6
Monday, April 20
Monday, April 27
