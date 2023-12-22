LUBBOCK, Texas– Texas Tech Defensive Back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson has announced yesterday that he will be entering the NFL Draft for next year.

Demerson was 22nd in NCAA rankings in fumble recoveries, and 43rd for total interceptions. He was also named on the All-Big 12 second team by Pro Football Focus.

Taylor-Demerson commented by saying,

“To Coach McGuire and his staff, I could go on and on these past two years of my life have been life changing…”

“I cannot wait for what the future holds as I chase my dreams in the NFL Draft. Thank you all and Wreck ‘Em!”

He played a pivotal role in the Red Raiders defensive success, and we wish him the best.