LUBBOCK, Texas – The first edition of the Big 12 baseball weekly awards featured a pair of Red Raiders.

Brendan Girton was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week while Kevin Bazzell was recognized as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday.

The votes for the awards were cast before the completion of Monday’s game with Gonzaga.

In Friday’s season-opening 8-4 win, Girton led the way tossing six innings of scoreless one-hit relief work. The Gage, Okla. native entered with the Red Raiders trailing 4-1 in the third inning, held the Bulldogs to 1-of-18 at the plate, and struck out six en route to earning a win. It is Girton’s first Pitcher of the Week honor.

Meanwhile, Bazzell hit. 417 in the first three games of the Red Raiders’ eventual sweep of Gonzaga, posting a 1.262 OPS and three extra-base hits. The Rockwall, Texas native and Dallas Baptist transfer went 2-for-5 in his first collegiate game and followed that up with a two-RBI effort on Saturday. In Sunday’s game, he hit a double and his first home run to claim the season’s first Newcomer of the Week honor.

TCU’s Austin Davis was named the Big 12 Baseball Player of the Week for games ending Feb. 19.

Big 12 Baseball Player of the Week:

Feb. 20 – Austin Davis, TCU

Big 12 Baseball Pitcher of the Week:

Feb. 20 – Brendan Girton, Texas Tech

Big 12 Baseball Newcomer of the Week:

Feb. 20 – Kevin Bazzell, Texas Tech

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)