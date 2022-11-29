LUBBOCK, Texas – Two Red Raiders earned All-Big 12 volleyball honors as announced by the league office Tuesday.
Senior Kenna Sauer notched the program’s 12th Big 12 First Team accolade and the second straight year to receive the honor. Sauer led the team in kills (423), kills per set (3.92), attacks (1,126), points (469.0), and points per set (4.34).
Brooke Kanas joins Sauer as the second Red Raider to receive all-conference accolades as she collected her second career All-Big 12 Second Team award, last earning the honor in 2018.
Starting in 28 of 29 matches played, Kanas ranks third on the team with 243 kills, 2.21 kills per set, 307.0 points, and 2.79 points per set while leading the team with 111.0 total blocks (7 solos, 104 assists). Kanas also led the team with a .305 hitting percentage and was the only Red Raider to post a hitting clip over .300 (minimum of 100 attacks) and record over one block per set (1.01).
Full list of awards below:
2022 ALL-BIG 12 VOLLEYBALL POSTSEASON AWARDS
Player of the Year: Logan Eggleston, Texas* (OH, Sr., Brentwood, Tenn.)
Libero of the Year: Zoe Fleck, Texas (L, Sr., Granada Hills, Calif.)
Setter of the Year: Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres, Texas (S, Sr., Honolulu, Hawaii)
Freshman of the Year: Averi Carlson, Baylor* (S, Fr. Lucas, Texas)
Coach of the Year: Jerritt Elliott, Texas (22nd season)
ALL-BIG 12 FIRST TEAM
Averi Carlson, Baylor, S, Freshman
Lauren Harrison, Baylor, OH, Senior
Kara McGhee, Baylor*, MB, Senior
Mallory Talbert, Baylor, MB, Senior
Eleanor Holthaus, Iowa State, OH/RS, Senior
Megan Wilson, Oklahoma, OPP/OH, Sophomore
Audrey Nalls, TCU*, OH, Senior
Callie Williams, TCU, S, Senior
Logan Eggleston, Texas*, OH, Senior
Zoe Fleck, Texas, L, Senior
Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres, Texas, S, Senior
Asjia O’Neal, Texas*, MB, Redshirt Senior
Molly Phillips, Texas, MB, Junior
Madisen Skinner, Texas*, OH, Sophomore
Kenna Sauer, Texas Tech, OH, Senior
ALL-BIG 12 SECOND TEAM
Allie Sczech, Baylor, OPP, Freshman
Maya Duckworth, Iowa State, OH/RS, Freshman
Lauren Dooley, Kansas, MB, Graduate
Ayah Elnady, Kansas, OH, Redshirt Freshman
Anezka Szabo, Kansas, OPP, Senior
Camryn Turner, Kansas, S, Sophomore
Sydney Bolding, Kansas State, MB, Senior
Morgan Perkins, Oklahoma, MB, Freshman
Brooke Kanas, Texas Tech, MB, Fifth-Year Senior
ALL-BIG 12 ROOKIE TEAM
Averi Carlson, Baylor*, S, Freshman
Allie Sczech, Baylor*, OPP, Freshman
Maya Duckworth, Iowa State*, OH/RS, Freshman
Shaylee Myers, Kansas State, OH, Freshman
Morgan Perkins, Oklahoma*, MB, Freshman
Alexis Shelton, Oklahoma, OH, Freshman
Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes
*Unanimous Selection
Players are listed alphabetically by school
(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)