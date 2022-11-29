LUBBOCK, Texas – Two Red Raiders earned All-Big 12 volleyball honors as announced by the league office Tuesday.

Senior Kenna Sauer notched the program’s 12th Big 12 First Team accolade and the second straight year to receive the honor. Sauer led the team in kills (423), kills per set (3.92), attacks (1,126), points (469.0), and points per set (4.34).

Brooke Kanas joins Sauer as the second Red Raider to receive all-conference accolades as she collected her second career All-Big 12 Second Team award, last earning the honor in 2018.

Starting in 28 of 29 matches played, Kanas ranks third on the team with 243 kills, 2.21 kills per set, 307.0 points, and 2.79 points per set while leading the team with 111.0 total blocks (7 solos, 104 assists). Kanas also led the team with a .305 hitting percentage and was the only Red Raider to post a hitting clip over .300 (minimum of 100 attacks) and record over one block per set (1.01).

Full list of awards below:

2022 ALL-BIG 12 VOLLEYBALL POSTSEASON AWARDS

Player of the Year: Logan Eggleston, Texas* (OH, Sr., Brentwood, Tenn.)

Libero of the Year: Zoe Fleck, Texas (L, Sr., Granada Hills, Calif.)

Setter of the Year: Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres, Texas (S, Sr., Honolulu, Hawaii)

Freshman of the Year: Averi Carlson, Baylor* (S, Fr. Lucas, Texas)

Coach of the Year: Jerritt Elliott, Texas (22nd season)

ALL-BIG 12 FIRST TEAM

Averi Carlson, Baylor, S, Freshman

Lauren Harrison, Baylor, OH, Senior

Kara McGhee, Baylor*, MB, Senior

Mallory Talbert, Baylor, MB, Senior

Eleanor Holthaus, Iowa State, OH/RS, Senior

Megan Wilson, Oklahoma, OPP/OH, Sophomore

Audrey Nalls, TCU*, OH, Senior

Callie Williams, TCU, S, Senior

Logan Eggleston, Texas*, OH, Senior

Zoe Fleck, Texas, L, Senior

Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres, Texas, S, Senior

Asjia O’Neal, Texas*, MB, Redshirt Senior

Molly Phillips, Texas, MB, Junior

Madisen Skinner, Texas*, OH, Sophomore

Kenna Sauer, Texas Tech, OH, Senior

ALL-BIG 12 SECOND TEAM

Allie Sczech, Baylor, OPP, Freshman

Maya Duckworth, Iowa State, OH/RS, Freshman

Lauren Dooley, Kansas, MB, Graduate

Ayah Elnady, Kansas, OH, Redshirt Freshman

Anezka Szabo, Kansas, OPP, Senior

Camryn Turner, Kansas, S, Sophomore

Sydney Bolding, Kansas State, MB, Senior

Morgan Perkins, Oklahoma, MB, Freshman

Brooke Kanas, Texas Tech, MB, Fifth-Year Senior

ALL-BIG 12 ROOKIE TEAM

Averi Carlson, Baylor*, S, Freshman

Allie Sczech, Baylor*, OPP, Freshman

Maya Duckworth, Iowa State*, OH/RS, Freshman

Shaylee Myers, Kansas State, OH, Freshman

Morgan Perkins, Oklahoma*, MB, Freshman

Alexis Shelton, Oklahoma, OH, Freshman

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes

*Unanimous Selection

Players are listed alphabetically by school

