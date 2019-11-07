Red Raider Duo selected to Reese’s Senior Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks and senior offensive lineman Terence Steele have accepted invitations to participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, which will be held Jan. 25 at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

The two Red Raiders will join more than 100 players from across the country who will be vying to impress NFL personnel from all 32 teams during the week-long practice sessions as well as the actual Senior Bowl. The game will air live beginning at 1:30 p.m. on NFL Network.

Brooks and Steele become the 21st and 22nd Red Raiders all-time to be invited to the annual game and the first since Le’Raven Clark and DeAndre Washington, both current NFL standouts, participated in the event in 2015.

Brooks is already a semifinalist for both the Bednarik and Butkus Awards this season as he ranks among the nation’s leaders with 87 tackles, including an impressive 15.5 that have come behind the line of scrimmage. He ranks in the top 10 nationally for total tackles per game (10.9), solo tackles per game (6.4) and tackles for loss per game (1.9).

Steele, meanwhile, leads the team with 43 career starts along the offensive line entering Saturday’s road game at West Virginia. He has started at right tackle in all but two games this season for a Red Raider offense that has given up only 11 sacks despite remaining one of the most active teams through the air nationally.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game at West Virginia is slated for an 11 a.m. CT start with coverage provided on ESPN2 as well as the Texas Tech Sports Network.