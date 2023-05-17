NORMAN, Okla. – Survived. And Advanced.

Heading to the final day of the Norman Regional, the No. 5 ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders sat in third place.

In the end, the Red Raiders used clutch performances from Ludvig Aberg and Calum Scott to advance to the NCAA Championships for the third straight year.

Finishing with a team score of 278 (-22), the Red Raiders finished one shot ahead of Duke (-21) and two shots clear of North Florida (-20).

As they have been all season, the Red Raiders were bolstered by yet another incredible week from Aberg, who went the first 36 holes of the regional without a bogey, en route to his fourth individual title in his last six starts.

The senior shot a three-round score of 202, sandwiching a pair of 67s around a second-round 68. For the week, Aberg fired 17 birdies and just three bogeys and now sports a stroke average of 68.46 for the season.

The victory, which is Aberg’s program-record fourth of the season, is also the eighth of his collegiate career.

Not to be lost in Aberg’s performance, was another solid round from sophomore Calum Scott, who used an eagle on eight to fire a final round 68. Scott ended the week at -3 (T23).

Like he was on Monday, freshman Matthew Comegys was solid on Wednesday, using three birdies and just two bogeys to card a final-round 71.

For the week, the freshman ended up at -2 overall, tied for 28th.

No. 17 Alabama used a final round 275 (-13) to finish the regional in first at -28 overall. No. 9 Oklahoma also fired a strong round on Wednesday, finishing at -25 in second place.

Colorado saved its best round of the week for the final one, as the Buffs four under-par rounds from their counting score to finish in third at -23.

Tech finished fourth at -22, with Duke finishing one shot back (-21) for the coveted fifth and final advancing spot.

As previously mentioned, Aberg finished as the low individual, edging out Oklahoma’s Drew Goodman by one shot.

With the top-five finish, the Red Raiders advanced to NCAA Championships for the third straight year for the first time in program history.

UP NEXT:

The Red Raiders have advanced to next week’s NCAA Championships hosted by Arizona State and Grayhawk Country Club.

(Texas Tech Press Release)