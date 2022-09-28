Calum Scott from Texas Tech during an NCAA golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods).

TOLEDO, Ohio – Texas Tech men’s golf claimed the team title Tuesday at the Inverness Intercollegiate hosted by the University of Toledo at Inverness Golf Club.

Sophomore Calum Scott led the way for the Red Raiders, finishing second at -5 overall. Senior Ludvig Aberg also finished in the top-five. The top-ranked amateur golfer in the world fired back-to-back rounds of 69 and 70 to finish at even overall (T-5). Memphis transfer Tyran Snyders shot a final round 70 to finish in a tie for seventh.

As a team, the Red Raiders fired a team round of 281 (-3) to finish at +1 overall, six shots clear of second-place Georgia Tech (+7).

The Red Raiders return to action next week for the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 3-4) at the historic Colonial Country Club.

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Sports Communications Department)