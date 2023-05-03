Calum Scott from Texas Tech during an NCAA golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods).

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s golf heads to its 21st straight NCAA Golf Championships as the top seed at the Norman Regional at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club.

The Red Raiders are joined by a field that includes 2-seed Oklahoma, 3-seed Alabama, 4-seed Ole Miss, and 5-seed Wake Forest.

“Norman was where we expected to go, but we’re excited,” head coach Greg Sands said in a press release. “We got to play the course on the way to Big 12s which should help us next week. It’s an easy spot to get to, but we’ll have our hands full. It’s a really tough regional top-to-bottom.”

Play begins on May 15 and runs through Wednesday, May 17, with the top five teams advancing to the NCAA Championships hosted by Arizona State at the Grayhawk Golf Club later this month.

THE FIELD (GolfStat Rankings): Texas Tech (5)

Oklahoma (9) Alabama (17) Ole Miss (20) Wake Forest (29) Duke (32) LSU (41) North Florida (44) Colorado (52) Kansas (56) UNCW (77) Louisiana (131) Princeton (182) Arkansas Pine Bluff (269)

