CLEVELAND — Former Texas Tech wide receiver Jakeem Grant signed a free agency deal with the Cleveland Browns, the team announced Friday.

NFL Network reported that Grant’s deal was for three years and up to $13.8 million.

Grant made the Pro Bowl as a punt returner for the Chicago Bears last season. He spent parts of six seasons with the Miami Dolphins before that.

For his career, Grant has scored six touchdowns on punt and kick returns.

Grant played for Texas Tech from 2012-2015. As a senior, he posted 1,268 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns and was named a Second Team All-American by CBS Sports

In Cleveland, Grant will play with former Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson. Multiple outlets, such as ESPN and NFL Network, reported Friday that Watson will be traded to Cleveland.