Red Raider legend Dave Parks has died at age 77

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Texas Tech athletics announced the death of Dave Parks, 77, a Red Raider football legend.

Playing from 1961 to 1963, Parks is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame as well as the Texas Tech Ring of Honor, Texas Tech said in a statement.

“Dave Parks will forever be remembered as one of the greatest Red Raiders of all-time,” said Kirby Hocutt, Director of Athletics, in a statement. “He set the standard for the wide receiver position and was a loyal Red Raider throughout his life. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.”

Please join us in remembering the life of Dave Parks, one of five members of our Ring of Honor.



The first Red Raider in history to be named a first team All-American by the AP, Parks will truly be missed by the Texas Tech family. pic.twitter.com/85yE1H8h0e — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) August 8, 2019

While he was best known for his role as a wide receiver, he excelled on both sides of the ball. In addition, he even filled the role of punter for the Red Raiders.

For his efforts on the field, Parks became the second consensus All-American in school history as a senior, according to the statement. He was also the first Red Raider to receive first team All-American recognition from the Associated Press.

While he held several program records when he left Texas Tech, his 98-yard interception return against Colorado in 1962 still stands as the longest in program history.

After being selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the first overall pick in the 1964 NFL Draft, Parks went on to play 10 seasons for three different teams.

While playing for the 49ers, he was selected to the Pro Bowl in three of those seasons, including in 1965 when he led the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

“Dave Parks is hands-down one of the best Red Raiders to ever play the game,” said former Texas Tech quarterback Rodney Allison, now the executive director of the Double T Varsity Club, in a statement. “On top of that, he was a great person that will be missed by many. We always enjoyed Dave’s visits back to campus, and we join others in mourning his passing.”