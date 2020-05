Bryan, Texas -- Texas Tech University pitcher Hunter Dobbins became the first player to sign on for the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational, a collegiate baseball tournament that will be played near College Station, Texas on June 4. The CSBI announced the news on Tuesday.

“I’m excited to be home (Bryan/College Station) again where I grew up and what an honor it is to be part of this exciting baseball tournament- It’s going to be fun to play ball again,” Dobbins said.