LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech travels to face No. 16 N.C. State at 6 p.m. Saturday in Raleigh, North Carolina.

When the Red Raiders last played at Carter-Finley Stadium Ruffin McNeill was part of the Texas Tech coaching staff. This time around McNeill will be on the other sideline as a special assistant to Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren.

Red Raider Nation’s David Collier visited with McNeill ahead of Saturday’s matchup on ESPN2.

The two look back at the 2003 game, discuss Joey McGuire’s hire, and McNeill discusses his return home to North Carolina, which was featured on ESPN earlier this month.