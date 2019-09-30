Red Raider Soccer draw with Oklahoma, 1-1

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech finished September unbeaten, the final result coming in the form of a draw with Oklahoma, 1-1, on a windy Sunday afternoon.

For the second straight season, Tech tied the Sooners. A potential game-winner from Kirsten Davis – who extended her lead on the Big 12 with her 11th goal – was erased by a late Sooner score, and despite dominating overtime Tech could not find the golden goal at home.

The draw brings Tech’s opening-weekend point total to four and kept the Red Raiders unbeaten in the whole month of September at 7-0-1.

Davis’ goal came after a physical and back-and-forth first half between the two teams. The Red Raiders elected to go against the wind for the first 45 and successfully held off four wind-aided Sooner shots. With the wind at their backs, the Red Raider offense went to battle with the wind and found the back of the net in the 57th minute. The score from Davis came from 18 yards out when the St. Louis, Mo., native beat a pair of defenders and then beat the Oklahoma keeper to her right.

The Oklahoma breakthrough came in the 84th minute when the team’s leading scorer, Kaylee Dao, freed herself from the Tech defense just long enough to get a shot off. Taken from 25 yards out, it beat freshman keeper Madison White to the right for the equalizer.

Tech’s first taste of bonus soccer this season was reminiscent of last year’s overtime thriller at Oklahoma, as the team dominated possession and outshot the Sooners but were unable to secure the additional two points.

The Red Raiders are set to travel to Iowa State on Thursday for its second one-game weekend in the last three weeks. First touch will be at 7 p.m. in Ames.

