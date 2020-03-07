Red Raider Softball wins two to open Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic

Texas Tech Softball flexed its muscle on Friday, winning its first two game of the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic by double digits.

The Red Raiders started their tournament by taking down Delaware State 13-2 in five innings behind a nine run third frame.

Morgan Hornback was one of the offensive stars, as the sophomore hit her first career grand slam in Texas Tech’s big inning.

The second game was decided even earlier, at the Red Raiders led Fairleigh Dickinson 15-0 after just two innings, eventually winning in five innings again, this time by a 17-0 final.

It was a balanced effort from the Tech lineup, as six different Red Raiders picked up RBIs.

Texas Tech will look to stay undefeated with two more games on Saturday, first against Marist at 4:00 pm and then a rematch with Fairleigh Dickinson at 6:30 pm.