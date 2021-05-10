Red Raider Thomas Leggett signs deal with Chiefs

Texas Tech defensive back Thomas Leggett (16) looks on against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Former Texas Tech defensive back Thomas Leggett will be joining Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City Chiefs, he announced on Twitter Monday.

Leggett declared for the 2021 NFL Draft after playing three seasons at Texas Tech, but went undrafted.

He played in nine of 10 games and made 51 tackles last season, ranking sixth on the team in that statistic.

Two Red Raiders were selected in the 2021 draft: Zech McPhearson by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round and Jack Anderson by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round.

Three more players signed undrafted free agent deals: Leggett with the Chiefs, TJ Vasher with the Dallas Cowboys and Eli Howard with the Atlanta Falcons.