SAN FRANCISCO — After a dominant win over No. 14 Montana State Friday and a nail-biting one over No. 11 Notre Dame Sunday, Texas Tech has the chance to knock a basketball legend out of the NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16.

The Red Raiders will take on No. 2 Duke and Mike Krzyzewski. Krzyzewski, the NCAA’s all-time wins leader, said he will retire at the end of the season.

Duke notched wins over No. 15 Cal State Fullerton and No. 7 Michigan State to reach the Sweet 16. Star freshman Paolo Banchero led the team in scoring both times, netting 17 points against Fullerton and 19 against Michigan State.

Krzyzewski is 10 years older than Mark Adams but possesses much more experience. Adams notched his first two NCAA Tournament wins in San Diego, while the win against Michigan State was Krzyzewski’s 99th in March Madness.

Texas Tech and Duke have met just one time in the history of their programs. The game happened December 10, 2018 in Madison Square Garden. Duke won 69-58.

The Red Raiders and Duke will play Thursday in San Francisco and tip off after the conclusion of Gonzaga and Arkansas. The TTU-Duke tip-off is expected to be around 8:30 p.m. CT.