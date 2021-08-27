Red Raiders add new concession items for 2021 season

LUBBOCK, Texas — In time for the September 11 football home opener between the Red Raiders and Steven F. Austin, Texas Tech University has added 15 new food items to its concession stands.

“New items for this season include a chicken fried steak basket, a jalapeno poppers basket and BBQ nachos,” Texas Tech said.

Other options included street corn and a burger with fried green tomatoes.

EverythingLubbock.com staff tried some of the items, including the new chocolate churro quesadillas. They were super good!