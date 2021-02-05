Red Raiders Anderson, McPhearson, Vasher invited to NFL Combine

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will have three Red Raiders take part in the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine as Jack Anderson, Zech McPhearson and T.J. Vasher have all received invitations for the virtual event held in March.

The combine, which has been a mainstay in Indianapolis each year, is slated to move to a virtual format due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Invited participants will interview with NFL personnel and conduct all medical exams virtually this year before performing on-field drills at their on-campus pro day.

All three of Texas Tech’s invited participants have helped their draft stock in recent weeks as Anderson completed a week-long stay at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, while McPhearson played in the Hula Bowl this past Sunday. Vasher, meanwhile, took part in the College Gridiron Showcase, a five-day showcase for draft prospects in Fort Worth.

This is the second-consecutive year Tech has had three players receive NFL Scouting Combine invitations after Jordyn Brooks, Terence Steele and Broderick Washington Jr. took part in the 2020 event. Brooks was later drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks followed by Washington in the fifth round by the Baltimore Ravens. Steele was picked up as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys where he started in 14 games at right tackle as a rookie.

The trio of Anderson, McPhearson and Vasher will, likewise, look to hear their names called April 29 through May 1 when the NFL Draft commences from Cleveland. Coverage will be provided throughout the draft on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Texas Tech will host its annual Pro Day event on April 7 inside the Football Training Facility and the Sports Performance Center. For the safety of the participants and NFL personnel in attendance, the event will be closed to the public.

