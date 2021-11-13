Red Raiders beat Iowa State on Garibay’s game-winning field goal

Texas Tech’s Donovan Smith (7) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech’s game against Iowa State Saturday had just about everything you could think of.

There was a freshman quarterback dazzling in his first career start, a 21-point comeback, multiple controversial calls, and finally, a heroic, game-winning, 62-yard field goal by kicker Jonathan Garibay to secure the 41-38 win for the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech improved to 6-4 on the season with the wild victory. The Red Raiders are bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017.

Long before Garibay’s heroics, Saturday’s game was the Donovan Smith Show.

Henry Colombi missed the game with an illness and Tyler Shough was still recovering from his broken collarbone, thrusting Smith into the starting role. He did not disappoint.

The Wolfforth Frenship product threw for 322 yards and three touchdowns, all of which came in the first half. He burned the Cyclones with both his arms and his legs, avoiding pressure and throwing lasers all over the field.

Smith’s third touchdown of the game made the score 28-7 in the second quarter. The Red Raiders were moving the ball clinically and shutting down Iowa State’s high-powered offense.

In the second half, that flipped. With the help of several controversial calls going in their favor, the Cyclones scored three second-half touchdowns and tied the game with a minute left.

But Smith put one last drive together at the end of the game, completing four passes to set up Garibay’s game-winning kick.