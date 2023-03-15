LUBBOCK, Texas – A seven-run fifth inning fueled Texas Tech to a 14-7 win to complete the midweek sweep of UT Arlington Wednesday at Rip Griffin Park.

The Red Raiders trailed 3-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth but evened the game up on a Ryan Brome single to left field scoring Gage Harrelson from second.

Gavin Kash would give the Red Raiders a 5-3 lead with a three-run single, scoring Brome and Kevin Bazzell. Kash finished 4-for-5, with five runs batted in and three runs scored.

The Red Raiders would load the bases, and freshman Damian Bravo would come up with his first career hit, a grand slam to put Texas Tech in front 9-3.

In the sixth, Kash hit his team-leading seventh home run of the season to put the Red Raiders up 11-3.

The Red Raiders would add three more runs in the eight, including back-to-back homers from Owen Washburn and Hudson White.

Josh Sanders would pick up the win for the Red Raiders after pitching three innings in relief of starter Zach Erdman.

The 22nd-ranked Red Raiders (16-3) open Big 12 play against Oklahoma State at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Rip Griffin Park.