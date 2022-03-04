LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech baseball turned in its best offensive output of the young 2022 season Friday, beating Merrimack 17-1.

The Red Raiders did not hit any home runs, but every starter recorded at least one hit and left fielder Zac Vooletich drove in five runs.

Vooletich, a junior college transfer, made his first start of the season and batted second in the order. He hit a three-run double to cap off a five-run second inning.

On the mound, TTU starting pitcher Andrew Morris was dominant. He threw 5.1 innings and struck out eight Merrimack hitters.

Designated hitter Easton Murrell returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous six games. He went one-for-two with two runs and an RBI.

Texas Tech and Merrimack will play a doubleheader Saturday before closing out the series Sunday.