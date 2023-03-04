HOUSTON – A day after being held to a season-low four hits, Texas Tech’s bats went to work in the Red Raiders’ 10-7 win over Michigan in the Shriners Children’s College Classic at Minute Maid Park.

It’s the seventh time in 12 games the Red Raiders have scored ten or more runs.

The Red Raiders didn’t get on the board until the seventh inning in Friday’s loss to Rice, but it took just three batters against the Wolverines.

After a lead-off walk by Nolen Hester and a double by Gage Harrelson, Kevin Bazzell drove in Hester for the first run. The Red Raiders would plate one more run to lead 2-0 after one.

They would add three more in the second inning capped by one of Austin Green’s two triples on the day. The hit would bring home Harrelson for a 5-0 lead.

Six different Red Raiders collected a hit on Saturday, led by Green and Dillon Carter, who each had three hits.

Mason Molina registered a career-high eleven strikeouts over six innings to pick up his second win of the season.

Texas Tech starting pitcher Mason Molina throws against Michigan during an NCAA baseball game in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic tournament, held at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).

Jase Lopez would enter with the bases loaded in the ninth inning. He would strike out the final batter to earn his first career save.

The Red Raiders conclude the Shriners Children’s College Classic with Texas A&M at 7 p.m. Sunday at Minute Maid Park.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communication Department contributed to this report.)